BlackBerry suite cleared for NATO global use
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has won clearance from a NATO agency for global use of its security suite in official secure communications.
- The NATO Communications and Information Agency has given accreditation to BlackBerry's SecuSUITE for Government for use in high-level secure communications, allowing the global NATO network to extend the suite as a solution of choice for secure voice and messaging.
- The NCI Agency supports communications and work between the member nations of NATO.
- "Security is imperative in times of peace and conflict, and we need to be confident that calls and messages sent within the NATO alliance remain completely confidential at all times," says NCI Agency's Jean-Paul Massart. "BlackBerry SecuSUITE enables our teams to use their smartphones for secure, encrypted contact inside and outside of the network, whatever their location."
