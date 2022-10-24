Vacasa drops 14% amid report of layoffs
Oct. 24, 2022 10:58 AM ETVacasa, Inc. (VCSA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) fell 13% on a report that the vacation-rental management firm laid off about 3% of its workforce.
- Vacasa (VCSA) is said to have laid off about 280 employees, according to a Skift report from after the market close on Friday. The cuts are mainly among the company's corporate team, including human resources, marketing, legal and sales departments. Vacasa confirmed the job reductions to Skift.
- The cuts come after Vacasa (VCSA) named Rob Greyber as the company's new chief executive officer, in August. Earlier this month Deutsche Bank initiated the vacation company with a hold rating and $3 price target.
- Vacasa (VCSA) shares have plunged 67% since the company went public through a de-SPAC in early December.
