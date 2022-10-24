Assembly Biosciences downgraded at Truist on trial failure, lack of catalysts

Oct. 24, 2022 11:16 AM ETAssembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Truist has downgraded Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to hold from buy due to a recent clinical trials failure and a lack of near-term catalysts.
  • The firm also cut its price target to $2 from $11 (~30% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Nicole Germino cited the failure of vebicorvir for hepatitis B in July, recent restructuring, lack of de-risked late-stage assets, and a lack of near-term catalysts as reasons for her rating change.
  • "While we believe mgmt's strategy to move towards new programs with shorter timelines to demonstrate [proof-of-concept] data, we await to see clinical execution and data before giving credit," she wrote.
