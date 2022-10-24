Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. broke sharply lower in Monday morning trading as investors reacted to news out of China. The selling pressure has been tied to concerns about the Chinese economy slowing down considerably. While third-quarter GDP growth beat expectations at 3.9%, the figure was way below China's official full-year target of 5.5%, which is already its lowest goal in three decades. New COVID restrictions in Guangzhou and the recent power play moves by President Xi Jinping are also being pointed to as impacting sentiment.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) slumped 12.27% to trade at its lowest level since last June.

Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) shed 18.35% to $12.55 vs. the 52-week trading range of $1.51 to $18.34.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) fell 17.22% to $25.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $21.84 to $49.13.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) dropped 8.62% to a new 52-week low of $0.53.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) plunged 11.98% to $6.61 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.75 to $13.02.

