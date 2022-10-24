Credit Suisse compliance chief set to leave in coming weeks - report
Oct. 24, 2022 11:02 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Chief Compliance Officer Rafael Lopez Lorenzo is poised to leave the company in coming weeks after a little more than a year in that role, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the decision.
- Lopez Lorenzo was named to fill the post months after Lara Warner, its chief risk and compliance officer, was ousted in the wake of the twin collapses of Archegos Capital and Greensill Capital, which resulted in billions of dollars of losses for Credit Suisse (CS).
- The executive joined the Swiss lender in 2015 from JPMorgan Chase and was global head of Group Internal Audit at CS before he became compliance chief. His departure is not a part of the CS's restructuring that's due to be announced on Thursday, the people said.
- Last week, Bloomberg reported that investment bank head Christian Meissner will leave as the business is expected to bear little resemblance to its current form under the company's imminent restructuring.
- Earlier, Credit Suisse's (CS) $238M settlement with France's financial prosecution office was approved by a French court on Monday.
Comments (2)