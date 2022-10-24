Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) +1.4% in Monday's trading after S&P Global Ratings raised its credit rating on the company by one notch to BB from BB- - still in "junk" territory - citing a "solid track record" since emerging from bankruptcy last year.

Chesapeake (CHK) has "grown production in a capital-efficient manner, made progress on the integration of two large acquisitions, and filled out its executive management team while keeping dividends and share repurchases within cash flows," S&P Global said.

The credit rating agency said it expects Chesapeake (CHK) "will continue to deliver solid operational results and a disciplined financial policy," and would further upgrade the company's credit if the ratio of funds from operations to debt remain above 60% and if the ratio of positive discounted cash flow to debt is positive for a sustained period.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares have held up reasonably well despite an extended drop in U.S. natural gas prices.