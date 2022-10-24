S&P, Dow, Nasdaq mixed as traders mull China, UK events ahead of major earnings

U.S. stocks were mixed in Monday morning trade, as investors digested global events in China and UK along with weak economic data on the domestic front.

With the Federal Reserve in its blackout period ahead of its next policy meeting, focus this week will be on a deluge of scheduled earnings including reports from megacap technology companies.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.52% higher at 3,772.31 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) had gained 0.84% to 31,342.50 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had lost 0.31% to 10,825.68 points, weighed down by a slide in U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks.

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors were in the green, boosted by healthcare and industrial stocks. Among the sectors in the red, consumer discretionary was the top loser.

Rates had ticked up slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 5 basis points to 4.26% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 3 basis point to 4.52%.

Two global events took the spotlight on Monday. U.S.-listed Chinese technology stocks slumped amid broader negative sentiment and concerns over the state of the world's second-largest economy. Shares of major names such as Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com and Bilibili slid between 15% to 20%.

Over in the UK, Rishi Sunak was reportedly set to become the next prime minister, the latest update in a political crisis after the resignations of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

On the domestic front, global composite PMI data for October came in at a lower-than-forecasted reading of 47.3.

"As we start a new week where we’re now in the Fed blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC, we’re perhaps starting the 6th attempt this year at the Fed pivot trade," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "This only started on Friday as well-connected Nick Timiraos suggested that while a 75bps hike at the Fed’s next meeting was set to go ahead, officials were also likely to discuss 'whether and how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December.'"

Reid added: "Whether this gets any further than the previous failed attempts to reprice markets only time will tell but with markets pricing in a terminal rate of over 5% prior to this, at least this is the first one that starts from anything vaguely resembling a realistic starting point given where inflation is."

The U.S. dollar (DXY) is higher following last week's selloff.

"The dollar is supported a strong economy hawkish central bank, and favorable terms of trade," SocGen strategist Kit Juckes said. "But the market is short treasuries, long dollars."

This week will see earnings reports from hundreds of companies, including technology giants Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. Quarterly reports from companies so far have been a mixed bag, which has weighed on investors as expectations and estimates ahead of the season had already been significantly tempered.