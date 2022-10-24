Will Coca-Cola's Q3 top line be protected from inflationary headwinds and cost pressures?
Oct. 24, 2022 11:18 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Investors will get a taste of how Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is handling the increasingly tough operating environment when it releases its third quarter FY22 financial results on Tuesday, October 24, before market opens.
- Coca-Cola’s third-quarter earnings are much anticipated and will help investors get a clearer view of how consumer spending behavior has affected the company. While many businesses struggle during high inflationary periods, investors hope that Coca-Cola can excel or at least shrug off the current economic downturn.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.5B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- KO’s stock has underperformed considerably than the broader market, dropping 11.5% since Q2 results, while S&P index is down by 4.3%. This stock is now very close to the 52-week low of $52.28, which makes it seem inevitable, for it to touch and possibly breach this level if earnings miss estimates.
- Last quarter The Atlanta-based beverage giant beat earnings and sales expectations and raised full year outlook despite deteriorating macro backdrop marked by inflation and supply chain concerns.
- Pepsi closed the day 4% higher on Q3 earnings beat and raised forecast.
- Analyst view:
- Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers lowered the KO target to $59 from $65 and keeps a hold rating ahead of the Q3 results.
- UBS analyst Peter Grom lowered the firm's price target to $63 from $73 and keeps a buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note. The analyst warns that underlying trends will likely remain strong for most multinationals, but currency headwinds will drive negative revisions ahead.
- Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage with an outperform rating and $63 price target as the company is currently exhibiting the best organic performance among peers and is the market leader in Carbonated soft drinks category with the best pricing power.
- KO currently has a quant rating of 3.34 with a hold rating and ranks 9th in the industry.
