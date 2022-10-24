Invesco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:19 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-46.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (-16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IVZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
