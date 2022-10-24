First BanCorp. Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:20 AM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $237.86M (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FBP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
