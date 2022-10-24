SITE Centers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:21 AM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.53M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SITC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments