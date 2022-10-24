TransUnion Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:22 AM ETTransUnion (TRU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $945.58M (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
