PJT Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:23 AM ETPJT Partners Inc. (PJT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $248.56M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PJT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
