Portland General Electric Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:24 AM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $636.61M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, POR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments