Pure Gold suspends operations, places mine on care and maintenance

Oct. 24, 2022 11:24 AM ETPure Gold Mining Inc. (LRTNF), PGM:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Mine work underground

sezer66/iStock via Getty Images

PureGold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) -85.1% in Monday's trading after saying it suspended operations and placed its PureGold Mine in Ontario on care and maintenance, causing it to withdraw guidance for Q4.

PureGold (OTCPK:LRTNF) said the suspension is necessary because the mine has not yet achieved consistent positive site-level cash flow, despite recent reductions in operating costs and Q/Q increases in production.

The company said its current cash balance is ~$2M and net working capital deficit is ~$13M.

PureGold (OTCPK:LRTNF) said it is working on options, including a possible sale or restructuring, with its lender, a fund managed by Sprott Resource Lending.

PureGold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) previously reported a Q2 GAAP loss of $0.04/share on revenues of $8.5M.

