GATX Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:24 AM ETGATX Corporation (GATX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- GATX (NYSE:GATX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $324.3M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GATX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
