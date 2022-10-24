Franklin Electric Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:24 AM ETFranklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $552.7M (+20.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FELE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
