Tel Aviv Stock Exchange looks to enter crypto with digital asset trading platform
Oct. 24, 2022 11:26 AM ETThe Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TVAVF)CMEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (OTC:TVAVF) wants to dive into the cryptocurrency ecosystem as it explores the development of a blockchain-based platform that would enable digital asset trading, according to a release dated Monday.
- The prospect for that platform coincided with three other five-year ahead goals highlighted in the release.
- The Israeli exchange said it will work to implement distributed ledger technology for record keeping, as well as tokenization of digital assets and smart contracts to ultimately enhance its existing markets infrastructure.
- "We see in the next five years a critical window of opportunity for the integration of the Israeli Stock Exchange in the technological revolution that the world's capital markets are going through," Itali Ben-Zeev, TVAVF's CEO, said in a statement.
- The move shows that exchanges across the world are seeking to leverage blockchain technology to improve traditional trading services and products. In June, Tim McCourt, the global head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products at U.S.-based derivatives exchange CME (CME) Group, said crypto structured products will become more popular in the wake of institutional interest.
Comments