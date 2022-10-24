Avangrid Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
