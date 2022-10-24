IDEX Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETIDEX Corporation (IEX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $779.81M (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IEX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.
