Manhattan Associates Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.76M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MANH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
