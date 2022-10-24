Boston Properties Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $762.68M (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BXP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
