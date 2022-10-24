MSCI Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 11:31 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $559.61M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
