TriNet Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TriNet (NYSE:TNET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (-22.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.52M (-73.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
