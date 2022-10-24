Teradyne Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $800.2M (-15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
