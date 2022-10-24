Juniper Networks Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JNPR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
