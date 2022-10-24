Vicor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETVicor Corporation (VICR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.73M (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VICR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Vicor: Still Overvalued
Comments