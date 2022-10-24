F5 Networks Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETFFIVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- F5 Networks (FFIV) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $691.89M (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FFIV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
