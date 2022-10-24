NCR Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
Comments