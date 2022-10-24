Why is Starbucks stock sliding? Concerns about China growth are percolating again

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) fell 5.62% in late morning trading on Monday along with other U.S. stocks with a heavy presence in China.

The anxiety started off early in the day in Hong Kong with the Hang Seng Index falling 6.36% on concerns that President Xi Jinping's weekend moves to stack party leadership ranks with loyalists will lead to even more COVID restrictions and increased tension with the U.S. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed down 2.02%.

Of course, China is a big part of the bullish thesis on Starbucks (SBUX).

In September, Starbucks celebrated its 6K store in the Chinese mainland, with an opening in Shanghai. Despite COVID restrictions that have held back store traffic, SBUX has continued to look ahead to a period of strong growth in China. The coffee operator also recently noted that it continues to innovate and scale creative store concepts to serve customers and communities.

The recent developments in China have turned an even brighter spotlight on Starbucks (SBUX) earnings report and conference call set for November 3.

