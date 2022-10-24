BioSig in agreement with Cleveland Clinic to boost digital signal processing applications
Oct. 24, 2022 11:42 AM ETBioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) has signed a research agreement with the Cleveland Clinic to examine additional clinical applications for the intracardiac signals acquired by its PURE EP System.
- Cleveland Clinic will conduct physician-initiated research investigating PURE EP's potential to address common limitations of signal processing and signal use expansion during— but not limited to— electrophysiology ablation procedures.
- BioSig (BSGM) said the results from the research could lead to new clinical workflow methods influencing the ablation process for many arrhythmia types.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Rating views BioSig (BSGM) as a hold with high marks for revisions and momentum.
Comments