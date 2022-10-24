Tims China shares hit new all-time low amid renewed concern about Chinese stocks

Shares of TH International (NASDAQ:THCH), also known as Tims China, hit a new all-time low on Monday amid increased concern about the future of China-focused stocks in the wake of the re-election of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The stock opened at $3.50, dipping to a new 52-week low of $2.98 in late morning trading. Shares recently changed hands at $3.14, down 16% from Friday's close, at around 11:45 a.m. ET.

An offshoot of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, Tims China is the operator of approximately 500 coffee shops in China.

The company went public in late September through a SPAC merger with Silver Crest Acquisition Corp. that estimated the enterprise value of the company at around $1.69B. The stock hit a 52-week high during its first session on Sept. 29 of $10.55.

Tims China was a joint venture between Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (QSR), and private equity firm Cartesian Capital. Other investors included Sequoia Capital and Tencent.

Silver Crest shareholders voted in favor of the merger on Aug. 18.