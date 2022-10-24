Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) said its board has unanimously recommended the proposed Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) acquisition, with shareholders set to vote on the deal by November 21-22.

The all-stock deal requires the approval of 75% of Gold Fields (GFI) shareholders, while Yamana (AUY) needs 66.67% support.

"We are making good headway in all conversations" regarding the controversial acquisition, Gold Fields (GFI) CEO Chris Griffith said, according to Reuters, adding that "the numbers are pointing in the right direction."

An independent evaluation produced by CIBC World Markets estimates Yamana's (AUY) mineral asset value at $6.825B-$8.025B, in line with Gold Fields' (GFI) initial $6.7B offer price.

Investor concerns that the deal was dilutive and overvalued Yamana (AUY) sent Gold Fields (GFI) shares plunging more than 20% on the day of the announcement.