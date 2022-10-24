Gold Fields board recommends Yamana deal; assets valued as much as $8B

Oct. 24, 2022 11:55 AM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI), AUY, YRI:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Gold mine head gear and production plant, South Africa

bucky_za/E+ via Getty Images

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) said its board has unanimously recommended the proposed Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) acquisition, with shareholders set to vote on the deal by November 21-22.

The all-stock deal requires the approval of 75% of Gold Fields (GFI) shareholders, while Yamana (AUY) needs 66.67% support.

"We are making good headway in all conversations" regarding the controversial acquisition, Gold Fields (GFI) CEO Chris Griffith said, according to Reuters, adding that "the numbers are pointing in the right direction."

An independent evaluation produced by CIBC World Markets estimates Yamana's (AUY) mineral asset value at $6.825B-$8.025B, in line with Gold Fields' (GFI) initial $6.7B offer price.

Investor concerns that the deal was dilutive and overvalued Yamana (AUY) sent Gold Fields (GFI) shares plunging more than 20% on the day of the announcement.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.