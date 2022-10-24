Cardiff Lexington Corporation reports FY 2021 results
- Cardiff Lexington Corporation press release (OTC:CDIX): FY Net loss of $409.7K
- Revenue of $10M (+189.9% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "Management continues to sustain growth while also improving the Company's Balance Sheet by retiring many existing notes to restructure the majority of its debt. Cardiff Lexington recently entered into a loan consolidation and restructure agreement which includes a new replacement note which consolidated several existing notes under new extended terms including a component which converted a substantive portion of debt to equity prior to the end of Q3 of 2022. Further, management continues efforts to divest of underperforming assets focusing on synergistic opportunities in the healthcare sector."
