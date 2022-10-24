General Electric (NYSE:GE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 25, before U.S. stock markets begin regular trading.

Management last month indicated that its Q3 cash flow – a key barometer of the company’s financial health – would be in line with or slightly better than Q2’s amid ongoing supply-chain bottlenecks.

"With the continued supply chain pressures, we are continuing to deliver later in the quarter," GE CFO Dybeck Happe said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in Dana Point, California. "So, we would expect free cash flow in the third quarter to be in line with the second quarter or slightly better than that."

The company continues to take steps toward splitting into three companies focused on healthcare, energy and aviation. This month, it filed registration paperwork for shares of its GE Healthcare spinoff that will trade as a separate company next year.

As part of its breakup, the company also is moving its headquarters and cutting back on office space.

GE hit a 52-week low of $59.94 a share on July 5 amid a period of broader selling pressures as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb decades-high inflation by raising interest rates.

The Q3 consensus estimate for GE pegs EPS at $0.49 (-15% from a year earlier) and revenue at $18.77 billion (up 1.9%).

GE has beaten earnings estimates 63% of the time in the past two years, and revenue estimates by the same percentage.

In the past three months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.

GE this year had declined 24% through the end of Oct. 21, compared with a 22% slide for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones has a Strong Buy rating on General Electric (GE) because of the company’s valuation as hits healthcare spinoff gets closer. Contributor On the Pulse rates General Electric (GE) as a Sell because of concerns about its free cash flow.