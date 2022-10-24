Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) highlighted the names moving in Monday's midday trading, with news of a bullish analyst comment sending the stock sharply higher. The list of intraday gainers also included Myovant (MYOV), which rose on a takeover offer, and Pearson (PSO), which received a boost from its Q3 revenue totals.

Looking to the downside, Hawaiian Airlines (HA) was among the day's standout decliners. The disclosure of an accounting error prompted a downdraft.

Gainers

Avis Budget (CAR) showed strength in midday trading, jumping 12% on an upbeat analyst comment. J.P. Morgan upgraded the car rental firm to Overweight from Neutral.

Analyst Rajat Gupta cited increased demand for rental cars as COVID restrictions continue to ease. Meanwhile, CAR will also benefit from recent cost cuts, Gupta said.

Myovant (MYOV) also displayed notable gains during midday trading after agreeing to a takeover deal with Japan's Sumitovant Biopharma. Shares climbed about 9% on the news.

Under the deal, Sumitovant will purchase the 48% of MYOV that it does not already own. The firm will pay $27 per share in cash, leading to a transaction value of $1.7B.

Turning to earnings news, Pearson (PSO) climbed 9% following the release of a Q3 revenue update. The firm said its top-line figure rose 7% during the quarter compared to last year.

Decliner

Hawaiian Airlines (HA) lost ground on news of an accounting error related to $19.4M in net unrealized losses from equity securities which were miscategorized in its prior earnings reports. As a result, the company said its Q1 and Q2 losses are wider than it had previously reported.

"In connection with the restatement, management has concluded that a material weakness exists in internal control over financial reporting," the company said. HA dropped about 3% on the news.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.