Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) stock slid to the lowest levels seen since 2020 as China-exposed stocks took a beating on Monday.

The New York-based beauty and cosmetics company is particularly reliant upon the Chinese market, with its most recent 10-K filing noting its largest customer “sells products primarily in China travel retail and accounted for 13% of our consolidated net sales for fiscal 2022.” The same customer accounted for 24% of accounts receivable.

“Strong growth in The Americas where improved foot traffic in brick-and-mortar drove net sales growth in every category was more than offset by the negative impacts from the increased COVID-related restrictions in China that affected travel and retail traffic as well as temporarily reducing capacity at the Company’s Shanghai distribution facilities,” the company said in its annual earnings review in August.

Shares fell over 4% to an intraday low of $193.48, touching the lowest level in nearly two years. Estee Lauder (EL) stock has declined about 47% in 2022, marking a steep drop from a 52-week high of $374.20 achieved in January.

Read more on the expectations for the company as it prepares its 2023 fiscal first quarter earnings report for November 2.