Estee Lauder stock slumps to 52-week low amid China concerns

Oct. 24, 2022 12:11 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Duty free shops at Eleftherios Venizelos airport in Athens, Greece

InnaFelker

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) stock slid to the lowest levels seen since 2020 as China-exposed stocks took a beating on Monday.

The New York-based beauty and cosmetics company is particularly reliant upon the Chinese market, with its most recent 10-K filing noting its largest customer “sells products primarily in China travel retail and accounted for 13% of our consolidated net sales for fiscal 2022.” The same customer accounted for 24% of accounts receivable.

“Strong growth in The Americas where improved foot traffic in brick-and-mortar drove net sales growth in every category was more than offset by the negative impacts from the increased COVID-related restrictions in China that affected travel and retail traffic as well as temporarily reducing capacity at the Company’s Shanghai distribution facilities,” the company said in its annual earnings review in August.

Shares fell over 4% to an intraday low of $193.48, touching the lowest level in nearly two years. Estee Lauder (EL) stock has declined about 47% in 2022, marking a steep drop from a 52-week high of $374.20 achieved in January.

Read more on the expectations for the company as it prepares its 2023 fiscal first quarter earnings report for November 2.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.