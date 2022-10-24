Will Spotify Q3 results bring positive surprise amid heating competition, declining stock?

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -€0.87 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is €3.02B (+20.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The Luxembourg-based audio streaming services provider saw its stock surge +12.16% on July 27 after its Q2 results. The company recorded +22.7% Y/Y growth in revenue to €2.86B, beating analysts estimates. In Q2 premium subscribers had grown 14%, to 188M, beating guidance by 1M helped by promotional intake and household plans.

A week ago, streaming-market peers rallied after Netflix's Q3 results which surprised observers with a better-than-expected quarter for revenues, profits and subscribers.

However, YTD, Spotify's stock has been on slippery slope, shedding ~63%, see chart here. The SA Quant Rating on the shares is Hold, which takes into account factors such as Momentum, Profitability, and Valuation among others. SPOT has a C- factor grade for Growth and C for Profitability. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs with a Buy rating, wherein 10 out of 30 analysts tag the stock as Strong Buy.

In October, Spotify saw another potential competition arising as TikTok parent ByteDance was reportedly planning an expansion of its music-streaming service. Challenges have continued for Spotify as it was reported earlier this month, that the company removed 11 original podcasts from its platform and started to lay off 5% of its podcast staff.

In August, Apple increased its in-house podcasting by signing a deal with Futuro Studios to fund and develop podcasts exclusively for the tech giant, with an eye towards turning them into other forms of media. The move puts Apple more into competition with Spotify and Amazon, which already have deals with studios to produce podcasts exclusively for their services.

In September, Spotify began selling audiobooks, in an effort to diversify beyond music streaming to become an audio destination and competing with bigger rivals such as Amazon, Apple and Google.