MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) -3.4% in Monday's trading after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $26 price target, trimmed from $30, citing "execution challenges" and a "stretched valuation."

Execution has been relatively poor in recent quarters, and BofA analyst Darius Lozny said he sees risk that MDU (MDU) fails to deliver at the low end of its 5%-8% long-term compound annual growth rate, and he expects "a challenging macro setup to weigh on shares in the near term."

Lozny sees pressures on MDU's (MDU) construction business from higher input costs impacting margins despite some relief from higher prices at Knife River, and drag from the company's non-qualified benefit plan which has been hurt by falling asset prices.

