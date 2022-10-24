Silicon Laboratories downgraded to underweight at Barclays
Oct. 24, 2022 12:25 PM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Barclays downgraded semiconductor firm Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to underweight from equal weight in a research note issued on Monday.
- The investment bank lowered its price target to $95 on SLAB from $140, implying a potential downside of about 22% from stock's last close.
- Stock is down 4% in midday trading session on Monday.
- Seeking Alpha Quant rating system assigns a Strong Buy to the stock while Wall Street gives a Buy and SA Authors Hold.
- "Silicon Laboratories Is Nearing An Important Junction (Technical Analysis)," explained Seeking Alpha contributor MarketGyrations.
Comments