Oct. 24, 2022

  • Barclays downgraded semiconductor firm Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to underweight from equal weight in a research note issued on Monday.
  • The investment bank lowered its price target to $95 on SLAB from $140, implying a potential downside of about 22% from stock's last close.
  • Stock is down 4% in midday trading session on Monday.
  • Seeking Alpha Quant rating system assigns a Strong Buy to the stock while Wall Street gives a Buy and SA Authors Hold.
  • "Silicon Laboratories Is Nearing An Important Junction (Technical Analysis)," explained Seeking Alpha contributor MarketGyrations.

