Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) should receive approval from European Union competition authorities to acquire Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY), according to Retuers.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the outlet reported that approval should be granted in an official decision on Tuesday. Per stipulations agreed upon by both firms, 90% of Swedish Match shareholders will need to approve the deal terms by November 4.

Philip Morris (PM) recently sweetened its offer for the Swedish snus manufacturer after the urging of major hedge funds and stakeholders.

“We believe the best and final price in our revised offer for Swedish Match provides very compelling value for the shareholders of both Swedish Match and PMI,” Philip Morris (PM) CEO Jacek Olczak said on October 20. “The price in the revised offer primarily reflects the higher net value to PMI related to the portion of Swedish Match’s cash flows that are generated in U.S. dollars, given currency movements since the initial offer was announced in May. Moreover, we believe that the deterioration in the global economic outlook, equity markets and the interest rate environment since the time of the initial offer strengthens yet further the attractiveness of the revised offer to Swedish Match’s shareholders.”

