Sherwin Williams Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:27 PM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (+23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.78B (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 3 downward.
