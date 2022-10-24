Xerox Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:28 PM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Xerox (NASDAQ:XRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XRX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
