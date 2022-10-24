Polaris Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:29 PM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.78 (+40.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
