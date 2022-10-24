Moody's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:29 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (-24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (-11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
