Kimberly-Clark Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:29 PM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.01B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KMB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
