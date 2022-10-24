Sensata Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 12:30 PM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.
