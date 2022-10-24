Archer-Daniels-Midland Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+45.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.21B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
