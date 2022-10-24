Canadian National Railway Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI), CNR:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.17B (-11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward.
