Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $379M (-18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
